Aubory Bugg releases debut album "i think i had something once"

Step inside Forevermore in East Nashville, where we met up with singer Aubory Bugg.

Bugg recently released her debut album, i think i had something once, on September 18th.

and to everybody listening - i would be nowhere without you, i am eternally grateful and forever indebted to you. thank you letting me share my brain with you and understanding me all the same. it is the honor of my life to have made this record. happy i think i had something once day. endlessly humbled and grateful <3 -Aubory Bugg's Instagram

WATCH OUR EXTENDED INTERVIEW:

LEARN MORE ABOUT FOREVERMORE:

https://www.forevermorenashville.com/

