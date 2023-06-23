Authentic Caribbean Food at Music City Jerk Festival

Chef Alrick Robinson from Jerk615 made Jerk Shrimp (Rasta Pasta) and gave us a preview of the annual Music City Jerk Festival. The Music City Jerk Festival will take place Saturday, July 1 from 1:30pm until 8pm at The Green at Riverfront Park, 310 1st Ave. (Beside Ascend Ampitheater) . Entry to the event is free. Enjoy The Caribbean Block Party featuring various Caribbean dishes, craft vendors, a Kids Zone with face painting and Bounce House, live steel pan players, and performers. To learn more about the Music City Jerk Festival follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/nashvillejerkfest/. Jerk615 is a Caribbean delivery service restaurant bringing authentic Jamaica cuisine to Nashville. To learn more about how to place your order follow @Jerk615LLC on Instagram and https://www.facebook.com/jerk615 on Facebook.

JERK SHIMP (RASTA PASTA)

1 lb Shrimp, cleaned and deveined

1 lb Penne pasta

3 c Heavy cream

1 1/2c Grated Parmesan cheese

3 large Bell peppers (Julienne)

1 large Onion (Julienne)

3 Carrots (Julienne)

1/3 c Vegetable broth

1 1/2 T Jerk sauce of choice (mild)

Salt & Pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

