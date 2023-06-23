Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Authentic Caribbean Food at Music City Jerk Festival

We get the recipe for this delicious dish.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-23 12:55:30-04

Chef Alrick Robinson from Jerk615 made Jerk Shrimp (Rasta Pasta) and gave us a preview of the annual Music City Jerk Festival. The Music City Jerk Festival will take place Saturday, July 1 from 1:30pm until 8pm at The Green at Riverfront Park, 310 1st Ave. (Beside Ascend Ampitheater) . Entry to the event is free. Enjoy The Caribbean Block Party featuring various Caribbean dishes, craft vendors, a Kids Zone with face painting and Bounce House, live steel pan players, and performers. To learn more about the Music City Jerk Festival follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/nashvillejerkfest/. Jerk615 is a Caribbean delivery service restaurant bringing authentic Jamaica cuisine to Nashville. To learn more about how to place your order follow @Jerk615LLC on Instagram and https://www.facebook.com/jerk615 on Facebook.

JERK SHIMP (RASTA PASTA)

1 lb Shrimp, cleaned and deveined

1 lb Penne pasta

3 c Heavy cream

1 1/2c Grated Parmesan cheese

3 large Bell peppers (Julienne)

1 large Onion (Julienne)

3 Carrots (Julienne)

1/3 c Vegetable broth

1 1/2 T Jerk sauce of choice (mild)

Salt & Pepper to taste

 DIRECTIONS

  • In a bowl season shrimp with salt, pepper and jerk sauce then mix together.
  • In a hot skillet add shrimp cook until golden brown on each side.
  • Add peppers onions and carrots with the shrimp sauté together.
  • Add vegetables stock and let liquid cook out until completely gone and put to side.
  • In a hot skillet sauté of your pepper, onion, and carrot.
  • Next add your cream, Parmesan cheese and jerk sauce. Let come to simmer until thickened.
  • After sauce is thickened add pasta and mix together. 
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018