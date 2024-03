Author Bonnie-Jill Laflin stops by the studio to tell us more about her book "In a League of Her Own: Celebrating Female Firsts in Sports."

Laflin is the first and only female NBA scout with the Los Angeles Lakers. She takes a dive into the most influential women in sports to tell their stories of courage, adversity, and triumph.

https://www.amazon.com/League-Her-Own-Celebrating-Female/dp/153817152X