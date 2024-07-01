Author, Kerry Osborn, shares her journey with OCD and hopes to inspire others

Kerry has battled with severe Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder since her diagnosis in 2008. Although she had OCD tendencies all her life, the real battle set in after a traumatic car accident as a teen.
Kerry now devotes her life to being an inspiration for other 'obsessive outsiders' to believe in and continue the rigorous fight against severe OCD. Kerry's first non-fiction book, The Obsessive Outsider, is out now. The book takes on a refreshing patient-to-patient approach the industry desperately needs.
