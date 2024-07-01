Watch Now
Author, Kerry Osborn, shares her journey with OCD and hopes to inspire others

Posted at 12:03 PM, Jul 01, 2024

Kerry has battled with severe Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder since her diagnosis in 2008. Although she had OCD tendencies all her life, the real battle set in after a traumatic car accident as a teen.

Kerry now devotes her life to being an inspiration for other 'obsessive outsiders' to believe in and continue the rigorous fight against severe OCD. Kerry's first non-fiction book, The Obsessive Outsider, is out now. The book takes on a refreshing patient-to-patient approach the industry desperately needs.
https://www.amazon.com/Obsessive-Outsider-Obsessive-Compulsive-Disorder-abundantly/dp/0578577089

For more information on the organization NOCD visit https://www.treatmyocd.com/therapy_signup?utm_source=google_ads&utm_medium=ppc&utm_campaign=12663844044&utm_adgroup=123244610147&utm_term=nocd&gclid=CjwKCAjwvvmzBhA2EiwAtHVrb9kXNKxOLw3VytFiPXPvlS9VkZBhoLzlkLor3ezmx-RZFiZVKqfcCRoCXs0QAvD_BwE

