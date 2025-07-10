Allen Sircy will be appearing at historic Trousdale Place on Friday, July 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. for a special speaking engagement and book launch event. Admission is $5.00, and attendees will have the opportunity to hear Sircy discuss Eliza Allen’s legacy, the writing process behind the novel, and the historical research that shaped it.
Author of The First Lady of Tennessee talks about how a woman from Gallatin changed history!
