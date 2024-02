Renetta Daniels is a local author for children's books and has a new book out to encourage black women to embrace their skin and natural hair!

Her book "I Love the Skin I'm In" encourages you that you are beautiful inside and out! You can purchase it here:

https://www.readingwithnetta.com/product/i-love-the-skin-i-was-born-in/1?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false

To purchase any of Renetta’s books, go to https://www.readingwithnetta.com/. Follow @readingwithnetta on all social platforms.