Author Talks The Joys of Intentional Solitude

Humor writer and author Rebekah Iliff talked about the benefits of intentional solitude and why being alone doesn’t necessarily mean being lonely. Her new book, Champagne for One: A Celebration of Solitude is available now. If you'd like a signed copy, you can order one online at www.parnassusbooks.net/rebekahiliff
For more information, go to https://www.champagneforone.com and follow Rebekah on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rebekahiliffweaver/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/rebekahiliff.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 13:10:20-05
Humor writer and author Rebekah Iliff talked about the benefits of intentional solitude and why being alone doesn’t necessarily mean being lonely. Her new book, Champagne for One: A Celebration of Solitude is available now. If you'd like a signed copy, you can order one online at www.parnassusbooks.net/rebekahiliff
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.