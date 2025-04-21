Join us for the 4th Annual AfterBash, an exciting fundraiser that supports AutismTN's mission to create meaningful opportunities for connection and community. Proceeds from AfterBash benefit key programs like our Birthday Bash[autismtennessee.wildapricot.org], Adult and Family community groups, and other initiatives that enrich the lives of our local Autistic community.
Autism Tennessee tells us about AfterBash to help support their organization!
