Avocado Salsa and Taco Seasoning Mix from Tacos 4 Life

Fresh Avocado Salsa

3 avocados, diced chunky

1/4 cup chopped red onion

3 Roma tomatoes, diced

1/8 cup fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1/2 jalapeno seeded

3 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tsp garlic salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Chop avocado, tomatoes, onions cilantro and jalapeno. Mix and set aside in a bowl.

In a jar with a lid or a small mixing bowl, add olive oil, lime juice, garlic salt and pepper. Shake or whisk until blended.

Pour ingredients from jar over avocado mix, stir together and enjoy!

Homemade Taco Seasoning

2 tbsp chili powder

2 tbsp smoked or regular paprika

1 tbsp cumin

2 tsp oregano

2 tsp parsley

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

Combine all spices together and enjoy!