Award Winning Magician from Middle Tennessee

Jordan Winton, the youngest person to ever win the coveted Merlin Award for magicians showed us some cool magic tricks. Jordan has a state-of-the-art theatre in McMinnville where he performs 'The Magic of Jordan Winton' regularly. You can see his next performance at his theater on Saturday, August 26 at 7pm at 1030 Smithville Hwy. McMinnville, TN 37110. For tickets or more information, visit https://jordanwintonmagic.com/.

