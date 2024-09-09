Award-winning singer and songwriter Gary Burr tells us about his new book "Reunion"

Award-winning songwriter Gary Burr, known for his hits with legends like Ringo Starr, Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson, Tim McGraw, LeAnn Rimes and more, has just launched his debut novel, Reunion. As we approach nearly 50 years since the Beatles' breakup his new book, Reunion, offers the rock and roll fairy tale we’ve all been waiting for, imagining a Beatles reunion concert organized by Paul McCartney, diving into old grievances and rekindled friendships.

Gary's decades of success in the music industry, especially his work with Ringo Starr, bring authenticity and heart to this captivating story. Reunion has already captured the #1 spot in New Releases on Amazon! https://garyburr.com/the-book/