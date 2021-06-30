Baby Back Ribs from Chef's Market

Jim Hagy from Chef's Market made Baby Back Ribs. (see recipe below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Oven (or Grill) Baby Back Ribs

If you love to grill out but don’t have all day to be outside, this is a helpful and delicious rib recipe. You can cook to completion using your oven or you can cook the ribs ahead in the oven and finish them on the grill.

Ingredients:

RIBS:

· 4 pounds baby back pork ribs

· 2 teaspoons garlic powder

· 1 teaspoon onion powder

· 2 teaspoons smoked paprika

· 2 teaspoons salt

· 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

· 1 teaspoon chili powder

· ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

· 2 tablespoons olive oil

Braising Liquid:

· 1/2 cup liquid smoke

· 1 cup water

· 1/2 cup baking sherry

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F.

2. Peel off the thin membrane that covers the underside/bone side of the ribs. Using a paper towel to pull the membrane makes this easier. Place ribs on a baking sheet or tray lined with foil (or parchment paper).

3. Combine garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, pepper, chili powder and cayenne. Sprinkle seasoning over ribs and drizzle with oil. Rub the seasoning all over the ribs on both sides.

4. Line a roasting pan with aluminum foil.

5. Pour braising liquid into bottom of pan.

6. Place a roasting rack in the pan.

7. Place seasoned ribs on the rack, bone side up.

8. Cover the top with plastic wrap. Then wrap again with a heavy-duty aluminum foil.

9. Cook for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

10. Unwrap and let stand for 30 minutes.

To Finish off Ribs with your favorite BBQ Sauce in either oven or grill:

Oven Option:

Place the oven on broil. Slather your choice of barbecue sauce on the top of the ribs. Place under the broiler, mid-oven, watching closely, broiling until the BBQ sauce is bubbling & caramelized.

Grill Option:

Because the ribs are cooked, you are simply heating ribs and caramelizing the sauce. You can bake ribs 2 to 3 days ahead and refrigerate until needed, bringing to room temp prior to grilling. When you are ready to cook, place ribs on top rack of grill with BBQ sauce applied, close lid, grill until heated and sauce is caramelized. Watch carefully so as not to burn the bottom of the ribs.

