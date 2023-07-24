Baby Items You Can Save Money On This Weekend

Kathleen Hilt from the Tennessee Department of Revenue showed examples of baby items that new and expecting parents can buy tax free during the Tennessee Tax Free Weekend. Tennessee Tax Free Weekend begins Friday July 28 at 12:01am and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, July 30. A sales tax holiday is an annual event during which the Tennessee Department of Revenue allows certain items to be purchased sales-tax-free at any participating retailer within the state. Tennessee allows you to purchase the following items tax-free: $100 worth of clothing, $100 worth of school supplies, and $1,500 worth of computers. For more information, visit https://www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday/sth-traditional.html.

