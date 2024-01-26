It's a first of it's kind vintage store all for babies and young kids! Baby Snake Vintage is a gem tucked away in Old Hickory Village where you can find unique pieces for kids from newborn to teen! Each item at Baby Snake is truly vintage from before the 00s. They also offer vintage toys and books. You can find the store at 105 A 24th St, Old Hickory, TN 37138
Baby Snake Vintage is a new vintage store for young kids in Old Hickory
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 12:30:00-05
It's a first of it's kind vintage store all for babies and young kids! Baby Snake Vintage is a gem tucked away in Old Hickory Village where you can find unique pieces for kids from newborn to teen! Each item at Baby Snake is truly vintage from before the 00s. They also offer vintage toys and books. You can find the store at 105 A 24th St, Old Hickory, TN 37138
