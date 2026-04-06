Bacco Tuscan steakhouse coming to Four Seasons Hotel!

Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville [fourseasons.com] today announced that Bacco [bacconashville.com] , its highly anticipated Tuscan-inspired steakhouse, will officially open to the public on April 10, 2026. Reservations are now available on OpenTable [opentable.com] for guests eager to experience the vibrant new restaurant concept in the heart of downtown Nashville.

Inspired by Bacchus, the Roman god of wine and revelry, Bacco celebrates the warmth, abundance, and conviviality of Italian hospitality through a spirited Tuscan steakhouse experience. The restaurant blends refined Italian culinary traditions with the lively energy of Music City, creating a destination designed for everything from celebratory evenings to relaxed dinners with friends.

Spanning more than 8,000 square feet across indoor and outdoor spaces, the restaurant combines Tuscan elegance with Nashville character through textured materials, warm tones, custom furnishings, and playful nods to Spaghetti Westerns that create an atmosphere both transportive and unmistakably local.

Bacco will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. With reservations now open ahead of its April debut, Bacco is poised to become one of Nashville’s most exciting new dining destinations.

For reservations and more information, visit the Bacco website or call +1 615 610 6995.

