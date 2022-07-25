Back to School Fashion for Teachers

Lifestyle expert Kay Elle White showed back-to-school outfit ideas for teachers. The models' clothing and accessories were courtesy of Strut Couture Boutique, 5309 Murfreesboro Road, LaVergne, TN 37086. For more information on the boutique, visit https://www.strutcoutureboutique.com/ or call (615) 236-6408. Check out Kay Elle White’s blog at www.iamkayelle.com. Follow @iamkayelle on Instagram and Facebook
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 12:48:06-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.