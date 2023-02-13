Paul Johnson from Bacon & Caviar Gourmet Catering made Bacon-Fried Corn Chowder, the reigning Soup Sunday People’s Choice winner. The 30th annual Our Kids Soup Sunday is on Sunday, February 19 from 11am-2pm at Nissan Stadium, Club Level West. There will be soups from dozens of Nashville's best restaurants, celebrity and culinary judges, and activities for kids including face painting and balloon art. Tickets are $25 per adult and $5 per child (3 years old and under are free). Soup Sunday benefits Our Kids, a Nashville nonprofit that provides expert medical evaluations and crisis counseling in response to concerns of child sexual abuse. For tickets to Soup Sunday or more information on Our Kids, go to https://ourkidscenter.com/.

Bacon & Caviar Gourmet Catering

Bacon Fried Corn Chowder

Soup Sunday 2022

Ingredients:

8 ounces bacon, diced

1/4 cup olive oil

6 cups diced yellow onions (about 4 large onions)

4 T butter (unsalted)

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp Tony’s Cajun seasoning

12 cups chicken broth

6 cups medium red potatoes (boiled, cooled and diced)

10 cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen

2 cups half & half

1/2 lb. white cheddar cheese, grated (for garnish)

Jalapeno cornbread (on the side, if desired) Directions:



In a large stock pot on medium heat, cook the bacon and olive oil until brown. Remove bacon and reserve on paper towel. Add onions and butter and cook until onions are soft and translucent (about 10 minutes). Add corn and sauté/stir for an additional 3 minutes until combined with onions.

Stir in flour, salt, pepper, and Tony’s seasoning. Add chicken broth slowly and stir to combine. Continue to stir until all lumps of flour disappear. Add half & half and adjust seasoning as desired. Serve hot with jalapeno cornbread or good crusty baguette on the side.

Recipe makes approximately 20 cups (or 12 x 1.5 cup servings). Leftovers can be frozen.