Thom talked about the growing popularity of axe throwing and gave us a lesson in how to do it. Bad Axe Throwing is located at 648 Fogg St. Nashville, TN 37203. Hours are 4pm-10pm Wednesday and Thursday and 10am-11pm Friday through Sunday. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. To book a lane or group event or for more information, visit www.badaxethrowing.com or call (629) 203-6158.