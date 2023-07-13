In honor of National French Fry Day, Brandon and James Littleton co-owners of Bag Lady’s Fry Joint showed us some of their unique selection of loaded fries. Bag Lady's Fry Joint is located at 1402 Buchanan St., Nashville, TN 37208. For more information, go to https://www.bagladys.com/. Follow @bagladysfryjoint on Instagram.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 12:29:22-04
