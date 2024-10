Bagelshop Nashville stops by to show us their pumpkin shaped, pumpkin spice bagels that are perfect for the Fall season!

They also tell us about their new collab “New Year All Year” where they are partnering with local chefs to craft bagel sandwiches inspired by the flavors of each culture! Proceeds from the collaborations will go towards The Nashville Food Project.

To learn more and follow visit

https://www.instagram.com/bagelshopnashville/