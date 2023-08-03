Baked Feta from The Front Porch Catering

Jamie Protich from The Front Porch made Baked Feta. To contact The Front Porch for catering services or for more information, visit https://www.thefrontporchindickson.com/, call (615) 441-0006.

BAKED FETA

INGREDIENTS

2 pints cherry or grape tomatoes

1/3 cup Extra Virgin olive oil

1 vidalia onion, chopped

3-6 garlic cloves

3-4 fresh thyme sprigs

Fresh rosemary or oregano (optional)

7-8 oz block of quality feta cheese (do not use crumbled feta, which is too dry and will not work as well in this recipe)

Crusty bread or pita chips to serve

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place tomatoes into a cast iron skillet or baking dish, drizzle olive oil over tomatoes, add onions.

Cover with lid and place skillet on the middle rack of the oven.

Bake for 30 minutes.

After baking tomatoes mix , remove skillet from oven, add garlic cloves and fresh thyme. Then place block of feta in the center of the baked tomatoes. Place skillet back in oven and bake an additional 30 minutes. Serve right away as a dip with crusty bread or pita chips, over roasted chicken or toss with pasta.