World Gratitude Day is TOMORROW - and Tiff's Treats is Baking it Forward!

The company is looking to create a chain reaction of kindness across Music City - by treating the community and beyond to FREE cookies.

Here's how it works.

Anyone who sends a gift of Tiff's Treats to a friend,colleague, or even complete stranger - will be rewarded with a voucher for a free dozen cookies.

But, that’s not all!Once those warm cookies are delivered, the gift recipient also gets a special code of their own - so they can send a free dozen cookies to someone else that same week - so they're Baking it Forward.

You can go online to order - at cookiedelivery.com!