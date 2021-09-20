World Gratitude Day is TOMORROW - and Tiff's Treats is Baking it Forward!
The company is looking to create a chain reaction of kindness across Music City - by treating the community and beyond to FREE cookies.
Here's how it works.
Anyone who sends a gift of Tiff's Treats to a friend,colleague, or even complete stranger - will be rewarded with a voucher for a free dozen cookies.
But, that’s not all!Once those warm cookies are delivered, the gift recipient also gets a special code of their own - so they can send a free dozen cookies to someone else that same week - so they're Baking it Forward.
You can go online to order - at cookiedelivery.com!
Posted at 11:52 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 12:52:04-04
World Gratitude Day is TOMORROW - and Tiff's Treats is Baking it Forward!
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.