Hand Cut Chophouse Executive Chef Patrick Murphy made Balsamic Tomato Pasta and talked about their unique Waffle Cone Smoked Old Fashioned cocktail. Hand Cut Chophouse is in Embassy Suites Downtown, located at 135 7th Ave. S. Nashville, TN 37203. Go to www.handcutchophouse.com for more information.

BALSAMIC TOMATO PASTA

INGREDIENTS

1 T garlic, minced

1 T olive oil blend

1 c sweet tomatoes

1/4 c garlic butter

2 c Bucatini pasta

2 T balsamic syrup

2 T parmesan snow

3 ea basil, torn

1/4 c whipped ricotta

1 t balsamic pearls

DIRECTIONS

In hot saute add oil and tomatoes. Cook tomatoes until color is forming and then add garlic.

Place pasta in pasta water and heat thoroughly.

Add hot pasta and a little water to saute pan with garlic butter and balsamic syrup.

Place as shown, piling pasta as high as possible and finish with torn basil and balsamic pearls.

Waffle Cone Smoked Old Fashioned Cocktail

Makers 46

Cocchi Vermouth di Torino

Giffard Cocoa

Demerara Syrup

Angostura Bitters then smoked with their Homemade Waffle Cone Elixir that can be served individually or in a decanter.