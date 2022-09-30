Britt Reyes, general manager for the Banksyland Exhibition, talked about the message behind the art of the infamous and elusive artist, BANKSY. The Banksyland Exhibition runs today through Sunday, October 2 from 12pm-8pm at Sylvan Supply Co., 4101 Charlotte Ave. Suite C-109 Nashville, TN 37209. This 23-city international touring exhibition is an unauthorized and uncensored up-close look at BANKSY's controversial 25-plus year career and features more than 80 works, including originals, hand produced editions, salvaged street artworks, and never-before-seen immersive installations. Tickets are available at https://banksyland.com/.