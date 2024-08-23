Bar Louie helps us celebrate National Sandwich Month

Enjoy Bar Louie’s premium sandwiches in honor of National Sandwich Month. Monday - Friday from 11 AM -3 PM guests can enjoy lunch at Bar Louie for only $9.95. Enjoy selections such as the Green Goddess Sandwich or The Beer Battered Fish Sandwich. Available for dine-in only. Pricing and participation may vary. See your local Bar Louie for details.

Date(s) of Offer: August 1st-31st

https://www.barlouie.com/ [email2.championmgt.com]