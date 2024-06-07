Bar Louie welcomes new food and drink menu items

Bar Louie is proud to unveil a revamped menu featuring a wide variety of new drinks and culinary innovations! The updated menu features new drinks like the Spicy Watermelon Fresca and Wake Up Call Martini!

For more on Bar Louie visit https://www.barlouie.com/

MORE ABOUT BAR LOUIE:

OUR NEW MENU ITEMS HAVE ARRIVED!

NEW Bar Bites: Buffalo Chips, Black Bean Hummus, Thai Crispy Calamari, Chicken Tenders

NEW Main Plate: Crispy Chicken Tenders

NEW Craft Burgers: Mushroom Swiss, Truffle Crunch, Chef's Burger, Chipotle BBQ, Bacon Cheddar, Blazin' Burger, The Big Louie

NEW Flatbread: Hot Honey Bacon

NEW Scratch Built Sandwiches: Grilled Chicken Club, Reuben, Kickin' Fried Chicken, Patty Melt

NEW Sliders: Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders

NEW Wings and Tenders Sauces: Chipotle BBQ, Thai Sweet & Spicy, Hot Honey, Nashville Hot Rub

NEW Signature Martinis: Purple Reign, Wake Up Call, Midnight Berry

NEW Louie's Cocktails & Spiked Desserts: Pink Flamingo Paloma, Spicy Watermelon Fresca, Honey Bourbon Sour, Whole Latta Latte

MARTINI MONTH. IS. HERE.

June is finally here, and we’re celebrating with our three newest martinis that are hand-crafted for you to enjoy from dusk till dawn! Sip on the shades of summer with the Wakeup Call, the Purple Reign, and the Midnight Berry.

NEW! Wakeup Call: 21 Seeds Valencia Orange, Aperol, peach, pineapple, and lemon.

NEW! Purple Reign: Deep Eddy Lemon, Las Californias Citrico, honey, pineapple, lemon, butterfly pea flower, and a lemon peel.

NEW! Midnight Berry: Tito’s handmade, Peachtree, blackberry, pineapple,

Twang Nectarberry rim, and blackberries.

