Barbie-Inspired Fashions - Think Pink!

We get tips on great looks at the Dollhouse Pop Up.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jul 21, 2023
From inside the Fairlane Hotel’s The Dollhouse Pop-Up Experience, celebrity stylist Milton White showed Barbie-inspired fashions. Fashions were courtesy of:
Ronzell - Posh, Hillsboro Village https://www.poshonline.com/

Trinity - Posh, Green Hills https://www.poshonline.com/

Nate - Lords of Harlech from Levys www.levysnashville.com

Allison - Muse Fashion House www.musefashionhouse.com

For more of Milton's fashion tips, follow @the_fashionoffice and @thegoodthebadandtheglamorous on Instagram.
The Dollhouse Pop Up Experience at Fairlane Hotel is open to the public Thursdays-Sundays. Think Palm Springs pool party circa 1965 meets a plastic doll playset. For more information, visit https://www.fairlanehotel.com/dollhouse or call (615) 988-8511.

