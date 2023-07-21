Barbie-Inspired Fashions - Think Pink!

From inside the Fairlane Hotel’s The Dollhouse Pop-Up Experience, celebrity stylist Milton White showed Barbie-inspired fashions. Fashions were courtesy of:

Ronzell - Posh, Hillsboro Village https://www.poshonline.com/

Trinity - Posh, Green Hills https://www.poshonline.com/

Nate - Lords of Harlech from Levys www.levysnashville.com

Allison - Muse Fashion House www.musefashionhouse.com

For more of Milton's fashion tips, follow @the_fashionoffice and @thegoodthebadandtheglamorous on Instagram.

The Dollhouse Pop Up Experience at Fairlane Hotel is open to the public Thursdays-Sundays. Think Palm Springs pool party circa 1965 meets a plastic doll playset. For more information, visit https://www.fairlanehotel.com/dollhouse or call (615) 988-8511.