Bargains on Brand Named Items

Ms. Cheap talked about two locations where you can find bargains and the proceeds go to help local charities. Goodwill Brand Name Blowout is Saturday, September 18 through Sunday, September 19 with more than 1,000 pieces of high-end clothing, shoes, and accessories, at the Rivergate Goodwill store at 2101 Gallatin Pike North. Shopping hours are 9am-5pm both days. Get more information online at www.giveit2goodwill.org. Dress for Success Fall Inventory Sale is 10am-1pm on Saturday, September 18 at Operation Stand Down TN, located at 1125 12th Avenue South. It includes 5 racks of ladies clothing, shoes, and accessories. Proceeds go to Dress for Success Nashville, a program of the YWCA. For more information, go to ywcanashville.com or call (615) 269-9922.

