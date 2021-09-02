Bargains on Pre-Loved Items

Ms. Cheap took us to St. Paul’s Annual Bazaar where you can find bargains on lots of great pre-loved items. St. Paul's Annual Bazaar is 9am-5pm on Friday, September 3, 9am-4pm Saturday, September 4, and after church from 10am-12noon Sunday, September 5. The sale is in the Parish Hall at the church at 510 West Main St. in Franklin. For more information, visit www.stpaulsfranklin.com.
Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 02, 2021
