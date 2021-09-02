Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Bargains on Pre-Loved Items

items.[0].videoTitle
Ms. Cheap shows us how to save money this weekend
Posted at 11:58 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 12:58:35-04

Ms. Cheap took us to St. Paul’s Annual Bazaar where you can find bargains on lots of great pre-loved items. St. Paul's Annual Bazaar is 9am-5pm on Friday, September 3, 9am-4pm Saturday, September 4, and after church from 10am-12noon Sunday, September 5. The sale is in the Parish Hall at the church at 510 West Main St. in Franklin. For more information, visit www.stpaulsfranklin.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018