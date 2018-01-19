Batch & Bushel Showcase at Wilson County Expo

The 2nd Annual Wilson County Expo's “Batch & Bushel Showcase, A Celebration of the Handmade and Homegrown” is today from 12-6p and Saturday from 10a-6p. There will be local vendors, seminars with local experts, live music, children’s activities, and more. The Wilson County Expo Center is located at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. Lebanon, TN 37087. Tickets are $5 and available atwww.eventbrite.com/e/batch-bushel-showcase-tickets-3. Kids 12 and under get in free. Go to www.wilsoncountyexpo.comfor more information.