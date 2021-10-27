Bathroom Trends in 2021

Molly Henderson with Emser Tile talked about trends in bathroom shower tile and flooring as seen in the new I Am Home house. I Am Home is a raffle for a brand new, unfurnished home located at 3000 Whitstable Court, Thompson’s Station, Tennessee 37179, with estimated value of $634,000. The Raffle ends on Saturday, November 27 at 12pm CST. Purchase raffle tickets and get more information online at www.iamhomeraffle.com. Proceeds support two local nonprofits Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and I Am Second.