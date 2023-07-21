BBQ (Barbie-Q) Chicken Pizza

Holly Peters from Edley’s Bar-B-Que made a Barbecue Chicken Pizza and talked about other ways to meal prep using pulled chicken. There are five Edley's Bar-B-Que locations in and around the Nashville area. To find the location nearest you, visit https://www.edleysbbq.com/.
INGREDIENTS
Pizza Dough
Edley’s BBQ Sauce
1 Pound of Edley’s Smoked Chicken
Slices of Mozzarella Cheese
Desired Extra Toppings: red onion, bacon and arugula
KITCHEN HACK: Gather your sides from the salad station at your local grocery store. That way you save time chopping and only have the amount that you need to top your pizza! It also allows you to get creative with the toppings you want to try.
Flour or Cornmeal
Olive Oil
Italian Seasoning
DIRECTIONS
Pre-heat the oven to 450 and place a cookie sheet upside-down in the oven. This will help your dough cook more evenly.
Lay out parchment paper on the counter and dust it with flour or cornmeal.
Place your dough onto the parchment paper and use your hands to press it out into the desired shape. Keep it mind the dough will need to fit on the upside-down cookie sheet so try not to make it too large.
Once the dough is shaped, take the cookie sheet out of the oven and flip the dough onto the upside-down sheet.
Drizzle olive oil onto the dough and use a brush to spread it evenly across the dough.
Next, add your Edley’s BBQ Sauce and spread that out with the brush. Leave some space around the edges for the crust.
Add desired amount of mozzarella cheese slices to pizza dough.
Top with Edley’s Smoked Chicken and any extra toppings you have picked out. Sprinkle with the Italian seasoning.
Bake at 450 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
Let sit for a few minutes before cutting, and then serve!
PULLED PORK QUESADILLAS
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb of smoked pork from Edley’s
- Mexican blend cheese
- 10-inch flour tortillas
- Butter
- Edley’s BBQ Sauce
- Salsa or Pico de Gallo
EXTRAS:
- Sour Cream
- Avocado Slices
- Guacamole
DIRECTIONS
We don’t know if y’all actually need a recipe for this, but here it is:
- Bring a pan to a medium heat and melt desired amount of butter.
- Butter one side of a tortilla and remove. Place a second tortilla in the pan.
- Add desired amount of cheese and smoked pork. I like them hefty.
- Top smoked pork with about a tablespoon or two of Edley’s BBQ Sauce. (Add more cheese if you want to.)
- Top with second tortilla and flip.
- Make sure tortilla is browned on both sides and the cheese is nice and melted.
- Remove from pan and use a pizza cutter to cut into 4 even slices.
- Serve with salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado slice, guacamole or all of them!