BBQ Shrimp from The Southern

Tom Morales from The Southern Steak & Oyster made BBQ Shrimp. (see recipe below)The Southern Steak & Oyster is located at 150 3rd Ave S #110, Nashville, TN 37201. For reservations and more information, visit www.thesouthernnashville.com. The new location at the Nashville airport will open in August.

The Southern's BBQ Shrimp

Ingredients:

2T. clarified butter

5ea. 16/20 per lbs. shrimp (head on)

3 T diced shallot

1 T minced garlic

6 T BBQ butter* (see below for recipe)

salt and pepper

Steps:

1) Heat clarified butter in black steel saute pan.

2) Add shrimp and saute until shrimp are about 1/2 way cooked (about 2 minutes) Shrimp should sizzle when added to the hot clarified butter.

3) Add garlic, and shallot, saute for another 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper.

4) Add BBQ butter.

5) When butter starts to melt remove the shrimp and place on a plate to rest to avoid overcooking.

7) Continue to swirl BBQ butter in the pan until all lumps of butter are melted. (This step may have to be done off the heat.)

8) Pour pan mixture over shrimp and serve with grilled baguettes to sop up the juices!

BBQ Butter (make this ahead)

1/2 cup butter

I/2 lemon, squeezed

2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon “Shucking Hot” seasoning

Sauté and mix all ingredients, whip until smooth, and set aside when melted