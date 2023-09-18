Be Your Best: CenterWell #2

CenterWell is a senior focused primary care center designed for patients 65 and older. We talked to Vallaree Goodwin about their grand opening on September 26 in Hermitage and their mission to provide quality care to the senior community. To learn more, visit: www.SeniorFocusedTennessee.com. This Segment Paid for By: CenterWell Senior Primary Care.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 12:42:51-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.