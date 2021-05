Be Your Best: Dr. Siragusa

Posted at 12:47 PM, May 11, 2021

Dr. Siragusa explained common misconceptions about treating vein disease. For more information, visit www.NashvilleVeinCenter.com or call (615) 546-0122.



Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.