Be Your Best- United Healthcare

For many, staying in throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced physical activity and exercise – especially among older adults. This can lead to an increased risk of falling and causing serious harm. Dr. Asher Turney, Market Chief Medical Officer for UnitedHealthcare Medicaid and Retirement in Tennessee, shares tips to improve your fitness and reduce the risk of experiencing a fall. Visit www.UHCMedicareHealthPlans.com for more information. Segment Paid For by: United HealthCare.