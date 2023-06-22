Be Your Best: United Healthcare Anxiety Disorders

Anxiety disorders are one of the most common health conditions among children in the United States. Dr. Kevin U. Stephens Sr., chief medical officer, UnitedHealthcare of the MidSouth, talked about key symptoms parents can look for to help them understand when appropriate day-to-day stress or anxiety rises to the level of a childhood anxiety disorder. This Segment is Paid for By: UnitedHealthcare.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 12:52:43-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.