Be Your Best: UnitedHealthcare Vision

We learn more about children's vision health
Posted at 12:06 PM, Sep 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-25 13:06:34-04

With students recently heading back to the classroom, it’s an ideal time to focus on the health of children, especially eye health. For help with that, Dr. Premilla Banwait, vice president of clinical programs for UnitedHealthcare Vision, shared tips to help improve the eye health of children and adults in our increasingly digital world. Visit http://UHC.com for more information. This Segment Paid For By: UnitedHealthcare

