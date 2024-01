Becky Isaacs, vocalist and guitar player for the bluegrass Southern gospel group The Isaacs talked about her life after a serious car crash in 2022 and her first solo album being nominated for a Grammy Award.

You can find Becky's new album, “Songs That Pulled Me Through Tough Times” wherever you buy music. For more information, visit https://www.theisaacs.com/.

Catch the 66th Grammy Awards live on CBS and NewsChannel5 on Sunday, February 4 at 7pm.