Behind the magic of Cheekwood's Sweet Holiday Dreams in the Historic Mansion

Photojournalist Nathan Sharkey takes us behind the scenes of Cheekwood's Historic Mansion as it is transformed for the holidays.

Sweet Holiday Dreams in the Historic Mansion

November 21, 2025 - January 4, 2026

Daytime Hours: 9 AM – 3:30 PM Evening Hours: 4:30 – 10 PM

This year, Dowling’s vision is an homage to the sweet treats of the holiday season. Inspired by visions of sugarplums, candy-colored hues, and chestnuts roasting over an open fire, holiday nostalgia will come alive with vintage ornaments, florals, ribbon, and colorful baubles, decorated topiaries, wreaths, trees, and garlands. Tour the Mansion in the day or evening during Holiday LIGHTS.

