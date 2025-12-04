Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
20  WX Alerts 5  Closings/Delays
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Behind the magic of Cheekwood's Sweet Holiday Dreams in the Historic Mansion

Behind the scenes of Cheekwood's holiday magic
Behind the scenes of Cheekwood's holiday magic
Posted

Photojournalist Nathan Sharkey takes us behind the scenes of Cheekwood's Historic Mansion as it is transformed for the holidays.

Sweet Holiday Dreams in the Historic Mansion
November 21, 2025 - January 4, 2026

Daytime Hours: 9 AM – 3:30 PM Evening Hours: 4:30 – 10 PM

This year, Dowling’s vision is an homage to the sweet treats of the holiday season. Inspired by visions of sugarplums, candy-colored hues, and chestnuts roasting over an open fire, holiday nostalgia will come alive with vintage ornaments, florals, ribbon, and colorful baubles, decorated topiaries, wreaths, trees, and garlands. Tour the Mansion in the day or evening during Holiday LIGHTS.

To learn more and get tickets visit
https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/sweet-holiday-dreams/

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes