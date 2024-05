Filmmaker, Chris Lombardi, takes viewers of all ages into a world of fantasy in his new film, "Princess Halle and the Jester"! The film was shot locally in Brentwood and Nolensville with a talented local cast!

Chris and Princess Halle star, Emma Duchesneau, join us with a behind the scenes look at the making of the film.

You can stream "Princess Hallle and the Jester" on Apple & Amazon May 21st!