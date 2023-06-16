Watch Now
Being the Son of a TV Legend

Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 12:50:38-04

Emmy Award-winning journalist Luke Russert, son of news legend Tim Russert talks about grieving his father, finding himself, and his debut memoir. Look for Me There by Luke Russert is available wherever you buy books. For more information, visit, https://www.harpercollinsfocus.com/look-for-me-there/.

