Beloved country music band celebrate 35th year anniversary and upcoming LIVE EP

McBride & the Ride are celebrating their 35th year anniversary in a big way!
The members: Terry McBride, Ray Herndon, and Billy Thomas stopped by the Talk of the Town studio to tell us all about their upcoming projects, tour, and how they've curated a wonderful friendship and music along the way.
When they first began releasing music in 1989, McBride & The Ride released three acclaimed albums Burnin’ Up The Road, Sacred Ground, and Hurry Sundown, with hit singles like "Love on the Loose, Heart on the Run," “Sacred Ground,” "Going Out of My Mind," and many more. In the spring of 2021, they announced they were reuniting and going back in the studio to record new music. Though the band has been on and off over the past 30 years, its members have thrived through their individual careers. Ray Herndon has been Lyle Lovett’s lead guitarist since 1985 and has had songs cut by Kenny Chesney, Aaron Tippin, Lee Greenwood, Linda Davis and more. Terry McBride has had quite a fruitful career, writing major hits for Brooks & Dunn, Reba McEntire, Easton Corbin, Cody Johnson and more. He toured with Brooks & Dunn through most of their biggest years playing bass and writing songs. Billy Thomas moved to Nashville from Los Angeles in 1987 and immediately started working with Vince Gill along with many other country stars (Emmylou Harris, Patty Loveless, Steve Wariner & Earl Scruggs). He’s been Gill’s drummer on the road and in the studio ever since, adding background vocals to his many hits, as well as joining him as a member of The Time Jumpers, one of Nashville’s favorite bands. In 2002, the band released their fifth studio album, ‘Amarillo Sky,’ which continues to be a fan favorite at every show. The trio’s previous EP, Marlboros & Avon, produced by all three members, was released in 2023, and their new LIVE EP will be coming out later this fall.