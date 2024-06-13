Beloved country music band celebrate 35th year anniversary and upcoming LIVE EP

McBride & the Ride are celebrating their 35th year anniversary in a big way!

The members: Terry McBride, Ray Herndon, and Billy Thomas stopped by the Talk of the Town studio to tell us all about their upcoming projects, tour, and how they've curated a wonderful friendship and music along the way.

"Amarillo Sky" will be available TOMORROW wherever you stream your favorite music.

You can also visit mcbrideandtheride.com for more information!