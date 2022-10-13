Bestselling author Mitch Albom talked about the special 25th anniversary edition of his beloved memoir, Tuesdays With Morrie. He shared the impact the book has had on his life and others' lives, and the timely lessons from the book that are still relevant today. The 25th anniversary edition of Tuesdays With Morrie is available wherever you buy books. For more information visit www.mitchalbom.com/.
Best-Selling Author Mitch Albom on the 25th Anniversary of Tuesdays With Morrie
Posted at 12:04 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 13:04:29-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.