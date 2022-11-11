Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Author Shannon Messenger Talks About Keeper of the Lost Cities: Stellarlune

New Book in the Popular Keeper of the Lost Cities Series
Posted at 12:06 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 13:06:13-05

Author Shannon Messenger talked about Stellarlune, the 9th book in her best-selling middle grade series, Keeper of the Lost Cities. The book is available wherever you buy books. Go to https://shannonmessenger.com/ to learn more. Follow @sw_messenger on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018