Bevy talked about her career and new book. Don't miss the book signing for Bevelations! Bevy will be at the National Museum of African American Music’s Juneteenth Block Party Saturday, June 19 at 5th and Broadway. For more information, go to www.nmaam.org. Bevelations! Lessons from a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie by Bevy Smith is available wherever you buy books.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jun 18, 2021
