Nashville has no shortage of talented music artists from country, to rap, and even R&B! Local Korean R&B artist, Fiji. , came across my For You feed on TikTok multiple times before I had a moment to reach out and extend an invitation for an interview.

When I first heard his music, I was instantly hooked. One of my favorite things to do in my off time is to go for scenic drives around town while listening to music and discovering hidden pockets of our city.

Fiji.'s music was on FULL blast for my last outing.

When I finally had him over to our studio for the interview, he shared more about where the inspiration for his new EP "Retrospect" came from, working alongside his friend, Chase, and shared more about his big dreams and aspirations.

Trust me when I say that he'll be a household name sooner rather than later, and I'm looking forward to the day he sells out venues in Tennessee and beyond!

Be sure to follow him all across social media @fiji_wave!

You won't regret it!