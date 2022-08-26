Big Al's Deli Shakshuka

Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made Shakshuka, a popular Mediterranean one-pan dish. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.
Ingredients
5 tablespoons olive oil
2 large onions, thinly sliced
2 cups, diced bell peppers (red, yellow, orange, green)
8 cloves of garlic (minced)
1 tablespoon of harissa seasoning or paste
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 minced chipotle pepper in adobo sauce
8 pitted Italian olives
2 fresh okras sliced
salt and pepper to taste
28 ounces crushed or diced tomatoes
4 eggs (large)
Crumbled feta cheese for garnish (optional)
Crusty bread or corn bread for serving
Directions
- Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot, saute onions until they are softened and beginning to brown. About 13 minutes.
- Add tomatoes, peppers, harissa, garlic, olives, tomato paste. Reduce heat and cook, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes. You may need to add a little water to keep the mixture from sticking to the pan.
Make four depressions in the sauce with the back of a big spoon. Crack one egg into each depression. Cook until the egg whites are nearly set, but the yolks are still soft, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. The eggs will continue to cook from the residual heat of the pan. Season with salt and pepper and garnish the top with feta cheese, if desired. Spoon onto plates and serve with bread.
NOTE: Please taste before adding salt and pepper to the eggs. The olives and chipotle pepper may have enough salt and pepper flavor for the dish.