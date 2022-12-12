Big Announcement on Talk of the Town

A special announcement on Talk of the Town, today. After 35 years with NewsChannel5, Meryll Rose, will be retiring in the near future.
Our Talk of the Town family plans to celebrate her momentous career after the first of the year.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 13:49:59-05
