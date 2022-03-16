Big Bridal Gown Sale!

Erin Gabriel from Goodwill showed bridal gowns and bridesmaids dresses that are deeply discounted and will be available for purchase at the Goodwill Bridal Sale. The Goodwill Wedding Gown Weekend is from 9am-8pm on Saturday, March 19, and 10am–6pm on Sunday, March 20 at all 28 of Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee retail stores. Information about store locations, hours, discounts and more can be found at www.giveit2goodwill.org.